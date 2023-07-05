Previous
Fields of Gold (almost) by carole_sandford
Photo 987

Fields of Gold (almost)

On my way home from an errand this morning I stopped off to photograph the countryside. Looking down from the ridge, across to the Trent valley. Faffed a littel
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
270% complete

Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful layer fav
July 5th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
A lovely scene. Fav.
July 5th, 2023  
