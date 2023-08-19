Sign up
Photo 1018
Birthday Boy
Phil’s 63rd Birthday today, despite how the age candles are displayed 😉 He thought 36 would be nice! Alas……
Had a cream tea to celebrate. Cakes courtesy of Bettys in Harrogate, ordered on line. The rest courtesy of me.
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
6
1
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
19th August 2023 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
phil
,
cream
,
tea
,
birthday
julia
ace
Ha.. just posted a birthday shot of FG's birthday cake.. twins..
August 19th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Hahaha, nice!
August 19th, 2023
Michelle
Happy Birthday to Phil - I love his tee-shirt!
August 19th, 2023
Jo Worboys
A very Happy Birthday Phil. ( love the t -shirt)
August 19th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha...lovin' the T-shirt.
August 19th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Happy birthday - Phil is only 1 year older than my nephew that I posted earlier.
August 19th, 2023
