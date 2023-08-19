Previous
Birthday Boy by carole_sandford
Photo 1018

Birthday Boy

Phil’s 63rd Birthday today, despite how the age candles are displayed 😉 He thought 36 would be nice! Alas……
Had a cream tea to celebrate. Cakes courtesy of Bettys in Harrogate, ordered on line. The rest courtesy of me.
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
278% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
Ha.. just posted a birthday shot of FG's birthday cake.. twins..
August 19th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Hahaha, nice!
August 19th, 2023  
Michelle
Happy Birthday to Phil - I love his tee-shirt!
August 19th, 2023  
Jo Worboys
A very Happy Birthday Phil. ( love the t -shirt)
August 19th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
haha...lovin' the T-shirt.
August 19th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Happy birthday - Phil is only 1 year older than my nephew that I posted earlier.
August 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise