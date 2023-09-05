Sign up
Previous
Photo 1032
Bees Paradise
A Bee in the midst of the lavender bushes.
Probably best on black.
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
4
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3656
photos
166
followers
135
following
282% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
5th September 2023 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
lavender
,
bushes
Renee Salamon
ace
So pretty
September 5th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely soft focus.
September 5th, 2023
Lisa Brown
ace
most charming. great shot
September 5th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
September 5th, 2023
