Bees Paradise by carole_sandford
Photo 1032

Bees Paradise

A Bee in the midst of the lavender bushes.
Probably best on black.
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Renee Salamon
So pretty
September 5th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Lovely soft focus.
September 5th, 2023  
Lisa Brown
most charming. great shot
September 5th, 2023  
Dawn
Lovely
September 5th, 2023  
