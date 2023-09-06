Previous
Side View by carole_sandford
Side View

Taken whilst at the Steampunk Festival recently. This was taken in the cafe grounds & is at the left hand side of the cathedral.
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Carole Sandford

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful architecture
September 6th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Just so beautiful. The flowers and the wonderful light make it!
September 6th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful building ! fav
September 6th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Wonderful textures of that stone work!
September 6th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Just beautiful!
September 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured, such a magnificent cathedral.
September 6th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous
September 6th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So lovely
September 6th, 2023  
