The Magna Carta

This is a pub/restaurant at no 1 Exchequer Gate, Lincoln. Named after the historic document signed by King John, at Runnymede, 15 June, in the year 1215. There is a copy of this document in Lincoln Castle.

It’s an interesting building with lots of different floor levels inside.

