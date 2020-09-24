Previous
Centre of Attraction by carole_sandford
Centre of Attraction

A dahlia that I brought indoors. I like the sharp centre & the soft outer petals.
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

Carole Sandford

Santina ace
fantastic macro, I love everything about this beautiful dahlia
September 24th, 2020  
Monica
Great macro
September 24th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely shot and a great flower to fill the frame.
September 24th, 2020  
Liz Milne ace
What a pretty flower! Lovely shot.
September 24th, 2020  
