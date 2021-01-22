I See an Early Moon Arising....

Phil & I went for another walk round to Buslingthorpe today. We were looking for snowdrops which are usually out in force behind the church, unfortunately we were a little early. They are starting to emerge but aren’t big enough yet! On the way, I noticed the moon, even though it was only lunchtime. It was sat just at the top of this rather amazing skeleton tree. This was a colour photo which I turned to black n white & had a play with.

Possibly best viewed on black.

Many thanks for all your recent comments & favs!