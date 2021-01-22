Previous
Next
I See an Early Moon Arising.... by carole_sandford
Photo 1616

I See an Early Moon Arising....

Phil & I went for another walk round to Buslingthorpe today. We were looking for snowdrops which are usually out in force behind the church, unfortunately we were a little early. They are starting to emerge but aren’t big enough yet! On the way, I noticed the moon, even though it was only lunchtime. It was sat just at the top of this rather amazing skeleton tree. This was a colour photo which I turned to black n white & had a play with.
Possibly best viewed on black.
Many thanks for all your recent comments & favs!
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
442% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Catherine P
So atmospheric
January 22nd, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Ooh that's interesting. Rather like a charcoal sketch or etching
January 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise