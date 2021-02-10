Sign up
Photo 1635
Frozen Moat
The water in the old Manor House moat at Buslingthorpe was frozen. You can see the end of the little church on the left & it was on that bank that we were photographing snowdrops. The bridge always makes a nice subject too.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
Carole Sandford
Tags
snow
bridge
winter
frozen
moat
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely scene
February 10th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous - lovely with a bit of brighter light on it too. It does feel very Monet, that bridge.
February 10th, 2021
Phil Sandford
ace
lovely capture of the most photographed bridge in our collection. (that ice needs branches throwing on it)
February 10th, 2021
