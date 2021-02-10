Previous
Frozen Moat by carole_sandford
Photo 1635

Frozen Moat

The water in the old Manor House moat at Buslingthorpe was frozen. You can see the end of the little church on the left & it was on that bank that we were photographing snowdrops. The bridge always makes a nice subject too.
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely scene
February 10th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Gorgeous - lovely with a bit of brighter light on it too. It does feel very Monet, that bridge.
February 10th, 2021  
Phil Sandford ace
lovely capture of the most photographed bridge in our collection. (that ice needs branches throwing on it)
February 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
