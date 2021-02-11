Previous
It’s that tree again! by carole_sandford
Photo 1636

It’s that tree again!

The Buslingthorpe tree again, with snow this time. It remains very cold here, not above freezing all day. No further snow though.
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Carole Sandford

Casablanca ace
It is like seeing an old friend when you post this fella! Nice one ❤️
February 11th, 2021  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful tree, love the shape.
February 11th, 2021  
Krista Marson ace
majestic!
February 11th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous capture of this gorgeous tree
February 11th, 2021  
