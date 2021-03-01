Sign up
A Bit Retro
Ok so someone famously painted a Campbell’s soup tin in 1968. My photo ( I only paint walls!) is a Heinz version & of course its rainbow red.
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
Phil Sandford
ace
Love this. Great choice for a subject.
March 2nd, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
It makes a beautiful red photo. Before Covid the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art had an Andy Warhol exhibit.
March 2nd, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture. Medicine in a can if I am feeling under the weather.
March 2nd, 2021
*lynn
ace
Love it for something different for the rainbow!
March 2nd, 2021
