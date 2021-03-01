Previous
Next
A Bit Retro by carole_sandford
Photo 1654

A Bit Retro

Ok so someone famously painted a Campbell’s soup tin in 1968. My photo ( I only paint walls!) is a Heinz version & of course its rainbow red.
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
453% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Love this. Great choice for a subject.
March 2nd, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
It makes a beautiful red photo. Before Covid the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art had an Andy Warhol exhibit.
March 2nd, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture. Medicine in a can if I am feeling under the weather.
March 2nd, 2021  
*lynn ace
Love it for something different for the rainbow!
March 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise