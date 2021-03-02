Previous
Orange Flower by carole_sandford
Photo 1655

Orange Flower

Struggle with Orange, but I did find this.
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
Beautiful orange flower. Love it on the black background.
March 2nd, 2021  
Very nice.
March 2nd, 2021  
Lovely petal details, colors
March 2nd, 2021  
