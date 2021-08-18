Previous
White on Black by carole_sandford
White on Black

A single white poppy. Negative space accentuating the solitude.
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
Shirley B
So delicate and detailed.
August 18th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning - I do love this for its simplicity and great contrast - big fav
just viewed it on black -- superb !!
August 18th, 2021  
