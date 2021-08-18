Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1824
White on Black
A single white poppy. Negative space accentuating the solitude.
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2483
photos
165
followers
147
following
499% complete
View this month »
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
Latest from all albums
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
633
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 5
Taken
18th August 2021 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
flower
,
negative
,
space
,
poppy
Shirley B
So delicate and detailed.
August 18th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning - I do love this for its simplicity and great contrast - big fav
just viewed it on black -- superb !!
August 18th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
just viewed it on black -- superb !!