Raindrops on Dahlias by carole_sandford
Raindrops on Dahlias

It was rainy this morning & grey this afternoon. One of many dahlias blooming in the garden at the moment.
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Carole Sandford

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 17th, 2021  
Diana ace
wonderful capture of this beauty. You sure have some amazing dahlias.
August 17th, 2021  
Phil Sandford ace
Very nice.
August 17th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
looks wonderful
August 17th, 2021  
