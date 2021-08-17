Sign up
Photo 1823
Raindrops on Dahlias
It was rainy this morning & grey this afternoon. One of many dahlias blooming in the garden at the moment.
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
17th August 2021 5:53pm
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
raindrops
,
dahlia
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 17th, 2021
Diana
ace
wonderful capture of this beauty. You sure have some amazing dahlias.
August 17th, 2021
Phil Sandford
ace
Very nice.
August 17th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
looks wonderful
August 17th, 2021
