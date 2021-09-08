Sign up
Photo 1845
Hay Bales
Popped down the road to where I had seen some round hay bales. Photographed in the evening sun.
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
3
1
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
8th September 2021 7:08pm
Tags
sun
,
field
,
hay
,
evening
,
bales
Joan Robillard
ace
Good shot
September 8th, 2021
Phil Sandford
ace
Very nice. Very seasonal.
September 8th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely scene at this time of year.
September 8th, 2021
