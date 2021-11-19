Previous
“Mum!!” by carole_sandford
“Mum!!”

Late entry for yesterday, busy day. Another from the Seals at Donna Nook. This was a very new pup. I thought it might be shouting it’s mum!
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Carole Sandford

