Greater Crested Grebe by carole_sandford
Greater Crested Grebe

Watched this bird for quite a while. It’s a fish eater & dives under water for what seems quite a long while & comes up some distance away. There were lots of leaves on the water & I like the way they seem to be swirling.
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Carole Sandford

JackieR ace
He's very purple!
November 24th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Super capture
November 24th, 2021  
