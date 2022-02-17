Sign up
Photo 2007
Flash of Red 17
My valentine's roses, selective colour shot. Post edited as my camera doesnt have the facility to do this. Really rather pleased with the result.
Many thanks for all your recent interactions with my project, all very much appreciated.
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2753
photos
175
followers
146
following
Views
9
9
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
Years 1 to 6
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
14th February 2022 11:45am
Tags
black
,
white
,
red
,
rose
,
&
,
colour
,
selective
,
for2022
Diana
ace
Ever so beautifully done! The perfect spot in your calendar.
February 17th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Classic romance
February 17th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely effect.
February 17th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful!
February 17th, 2022
