Previous
Next
Flash of Red 17 by carole_sandford
Photo 2007

Flash of Red 17

My valentine's roses, selective colour shot. Post edited as my camera doesnt have the facility to do this. Really rather pleased with the result.
Many thanks for all your recent interactions with my project, all very much appreciated.
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
549% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Ever so beautifully done! The perfect spot in your calendar.
February 17th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Classic romance
February 17th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely effect.
February 17th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful!
February 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise