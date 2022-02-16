Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2006
Flash of Red 16
Black & white with emphasis on shape. A little abstract but I’m sure you’l know what this is.
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2752
photos
174
followers
146
following
549% complete
View this month »
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
Latest from all albums
711
2002
2003
2004
712
2005
2006
713
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
16th February 2022 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shape
,
for2022
Phil Sandford
ace
Wow. Really very nice.
February 16th, 2022
Diana
ace
Lovely shape too.
February 16th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
An interesting angle and nice sharp contrasts.
February 16th, 2022
Judith Johnson
Very nicely defined against the black
February 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close