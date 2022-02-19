by carole_sandford

Sign up
Photo 2009
Portrait high key, with emphasis on white. A matching portrait to my entry on Tuesday. This one is my Grandson Connor.
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
5
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2756
photos
175
followers
146
following
550% complete
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
Latest from all albums
712
2005
2006
713
2007
2008
714
2009
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
15th February 2022 5:30pm
Tags
white
,
connor
,
grandson
,
for2022
tony gig
Beautiful portrait...
February 19th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
He’s beautiful! His eyes are so wonderful in this.
February 19th, 2022
SwChappell
ace
Great high key portrait
February 19th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely capture of his eyes.
February 19th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
February 19th, 2022
