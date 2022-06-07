Previous
Pink Daisy by carole_sandford
Photo 2117

Pink Daisy

This had been dashed down in the rain yesterday, so I brought it inside & used for this high key shot.
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Carole Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
Delightful -- just like a watercolour sketch ! fav
June 7th, 2022  
