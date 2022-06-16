Sign up
Photo 2126
Land’s End
Arches & Stacks, I do remember some of my geography! Very dramatic scenery & very dangerous waters. This is the southern most point of the UK.
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Tags
sea
,
rocks
,
waves
,
end
,
arches
,
stacks
,
land’s
