Photo 2127
High Tide
I think this the first time I have seen high tide At Perranporth beach. Lots of surfers in the water.
17th June 2022
17th Jun 22
4
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2949
photos
175
followers
148
following
582% complete
View this month »
2120
2121
2122
2123
2124
2125
2126
2127
2124
785
2125
35
2126
786
2127
787
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 6
Tags
high
,
tide
,
perranporth
Rob Z
ace
Lovely to see so many people enjoying the beach.
June 17th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Such an enticing looking sea.
June 17th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! look at the blue of that sea - beautiful !
June 17th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
You’re having wonderful weather!
June 17th, 2022
