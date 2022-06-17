Previous
High Tide by carole_sandford
Photo 2127

High Tide

I think this the first time I have seen high tide At Perranporth beach. Lots of surfers in the water.
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Carole Sandford

In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Rob Z ace
Lovely to see so many people enjoying the beach.
June 17th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Such an enticing looking sea.
June 17th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! look at the blue of that sea - beautiful !
June 17th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
You’re having wonderful weather!
June 17th, 2022  
