Geri Halliwell

Here is the finished scarecrow! The theme was red, white & blue & that dress is iconic! It does seem however that Geri ( like most of us) has “let herself go” somewhat! 😉

For those that don’t know or have forgotten. Geri Halliwell was a member of the Spice Girls, pop group in the 90s. She famously wore, a much shorter version of the Union Jack dress!