Previous
Next
Photo 2168
Afternoon Bokeh
A Red Admiral butterfly enjoying the buddleia in this afternoons sunshine. Looking towards. The sun, hence, plenty of bokeh!
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
red
,
garden
,
butterfly
,
admiral
,
buddleia
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful , a great background full of patterns !
July 28th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 28th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful capture!
July 28th, 2022
