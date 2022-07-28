Previous
Afternoon Bokeh by carole_sandford
Photo 2168

Afternoon Bokeh

A Red Admiral butterfly enjoying the buddleia in this afternoons sunshine. Looking towards. The sun, hence, plenty of bokeh!
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Carole Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful , a great background full of patterns !
July 28th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 28th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Beautiful capture!
July 28th, 2022  
