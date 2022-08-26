Previous
Next
Lucy by carole_sandford
Photo 2197

Lucy

The girls always enjoy a photo shoot & we often do one at this time of year, before they start a new school year.
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
601% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
That's so lovely. It is nice when they enjoy a photo shoot. Fav.
August 26th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely smile.
August 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise