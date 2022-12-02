Previous
Purple for Advent by carole_sandford
Photo 2295

Purple for Advent

Lincoln Cathedral lit up with purple for advent, creating a wonderful backdrop to the Christmas Market. Taken from the back left hand side.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Carole Sandford

Corinne C ace
Very nice and unexpected
December 2nd, 2022  
