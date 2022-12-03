Previous
Food Glorious Food by carole_sandford
Photo 2296

Food Glorious Food

Suckling baby seal, at Donna Nook on the Lincolnshire coast, a very wet & cold visit, to see the "maternity unit". Apparently they always come back to where they were born to deliver.
3rd December 2022

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Photo Details

