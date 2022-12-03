Sign up
Photo 2296
Food Glorious Food
Suckling baby seal, at Donna Nook on the Lincolnshire coast, a very wet & cold visit, to see the "maternity unit". Apparently they always come back to where they were born to deliver.
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
0
1
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
2289
2290
2291
2292
2293
2294
2295
2296
Photo Details
Views
11
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
3rd December 2022 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baby
,
feeding
,
donna
,
nook
,
seal
,
suckling
