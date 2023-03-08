Previous
Rainbow 2023 - Yellow 2 by carole_sandford
Photo 2391

Rainbow 2023 - Yellow 2

The obligatory daffodil for today’s yellow shot. Always a cheerful flower. I am currently looking out at the weather, trying to snow. Spring has taken a dip
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Always beautiful !
March 8th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
This is a cheerful flower. I like the frame you added also.
March 8th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 8th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful yellow shot.
March 8th, 2023  
