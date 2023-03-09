Previous
Rainbow 2023 - Green 2 by carole_sandford
Photo 2392

Rainbow 2023 - Green 2

One of our house plants with some of the leaves back lit by the front door glass.
9th March 2023

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful light and tones of green!
March 9th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn)
Very pretty green shot and I like the lighting.
March 9th, 2023  
