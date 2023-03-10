Previous
Rainbow 2023 - Blue 2 by carole_sandford
Photo 2393

Rainbow 2023 - Blue 2

A predominantly blue Hummel figurine today. Bought in Berlin in the 80s.
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Carole Sandford

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot for blue and they are so cute.
March 10th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
So cute.
March 10th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Very cute. Precious two. Perfect for a nurse.
March 10th, 2023  
