Rainbow 2023 - Pink 2
As promised last week, a pink Phil. He was sat in the choir stalls bathed in the same pink light that illuminated the chandelier last week.
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3349
photos
170
followers
143
following
Susan Wakely
Good to see him in the pink!
March 12th, 2023
Casablanca
Ha ha, I have been waiting for this one!
March 12th, 2023
Pat Knowles
Looking pink & perky!
March 12th, 2023
Sharon Lee
Good one
March 12th, 2023
