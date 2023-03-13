Sign up
Photo 2396
Rainbow 2023 - Red 2
After the first blooms of 6 flowers on the amaryllis, another stem grew with two more - this is one of them.
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
red
,
flower
,
amaryllis
,
rainbow2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super red shot - Mine was disappointing this year - only one stem of four beautiful flowers , but they didn't last very long!!
March 13th, 2023
Milanie
ace
What a lovely way to compose this!
March 13th, 2023
