Rainbow 2023 - Red 2 by carole_sandford
Rainbow 2023 - Red 2

After the first blooms of 6 flowers on the amaryllis, another stem grew with two more - this is one of them.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Carole Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
A super red shot - Mine was disappointing this year - only one stem of four beautiful flowers , but they didn't last very long!!
March 13th, 2023  
Milanie ace
What a lovely way to compose this!
March 13th, 2023  
