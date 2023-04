Typhoon

Phil & I went along to RAF Waddington this morning to see if we could photograph some Red Arrows at their new home- they were a "no show"! So, we decided to have a drive to RAF Conningsby, home of the Typhoon. We were not disappointed. Obviously they are not a display team, but we saw plenty of take offs & landings. I think I probably need new ears after today though, those after burners, OMG SOOOOO LOUDDDDD!