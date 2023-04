Shot at Dawn

Today Phil & I paid a visit to the National Memorial Arboretum. A place where all Services of the Navy, Army & Air Force are represented in memorial.

This particular installation is called Shot at Dawn. During the time of the First World War, people that were thought to be deserters or cowards were shot ( at dawn). There was no understanding at that time of PTSD ( post traumatic stress disorder). Not one of the best historical practices, but thank goodness it is no longer a thing that happens.