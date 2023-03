Mick met us at the entrance to the The National Memorial Arboretum and directed us to the memorial we wanted to specifically visit. We met up with him again at the 'Shot at Dawn' memorial where he told us about the 100s of young men shot for desertion and other misdemeanors during WW1.Mick has volunteered the NMA for 10 years, he joined after a friend was killed in action. Before he retired he worked in the dairy industry.