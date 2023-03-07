Mary

Meet Mary, she was in the dry, relatively warm, marquee hanging up rainbow bunting when I went in to read more details about Guldford Cathedral hosting the Knife Angel.



She is the Event Organiser at the cathedral and has held the post for a year. Prior to that she was a primary school teacher, so uses her skills and expertise for school visits. It was her suggestions that she stand by the angel wings, and I'm glad I got her rainbow ribbons in shot.



She told me any cathedral could apply to host the Knife Angel and she has been part of a very large team organising events for the month it is at the Guildford. Her main responsibility has been to coordinate and arrange the Rock Choir concert next week, with over 150 choristers and tickets have been selling well.