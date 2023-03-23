Previous
Janey by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
11 / 365

Janey

A visit to a more local art gallery today, to see a photographic exhbition of four photographers's work 'The Focus Group' who meet up regularly and exhibit thier work.

Janey is one of those photographers, and her section of the exhibition was a collection of 10 abstract street images and a collaboration with with a group of poets who put words to her images, has made them all the more powerful to view.

I chatted with Janey about her work, she uses a Holga lens, and told her about my 365 and AYWMC projects. She kindly posed for a couple of photos for me, it is very daunting to photograph a photographer you know!! . Janey has her own website if you'd like to see more of her stunning and varied work.
JackieR

