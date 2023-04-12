Sign up
Photo 2426
Chef Lucy
Yea was shepherds pie today & Lucy asked if she could help. She actually did most of it, she like cooking.
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
4
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Phil Sandford
ace
Lovely capture
April 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot - never too young to let them help in the Kitchen - Hope you all enjoyed it!
April 12th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍😊
April 12th, 2023
Cathy
How wonderful to spend time together, teaching her some life skills!
April 12th, 2023
