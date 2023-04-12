Previous
Next
Chef Lucy by carole_sandford
Photo 2426

Chef Lucy

Yea was shepherds pie today & Lucy asked if she could help. She actually did most of it, she like cooking.
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
664% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Lovely capture
April 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot - never too young to let them help in the Kitchen - Hope you all enjoyed it!
April 12th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍😊
April 12th, 2023  
Cathy
How wonderful to spend time together, teaching her some life skills!
April 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise