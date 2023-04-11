Sign up
Photo 2425
River Witham
Had a bit of a shopping spree this morning. The river Witham in the centre of Lincoln provided todays shot.
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
4
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3397
photos
169
followers
142
following
664% complete
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
2421
2422
926
927
2423
2424
45
2425
Views
2
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 7
Tags
river
,
city
,
lincoln
,
witham
Michelle
Cool statue
April 11th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Pretty scene, a smaller homelier Cambridge perhaps? It’s the bridge! Anything nice?
April 11th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A delightful shot of the river with the rather unusual statue spanning the waters! Lovely sunshine , so Spring like ! fav
April 11th, 2023
Milanie
ace
What a lovely springy scene
April 11th, 2023
