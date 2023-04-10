Previous
View from Old John by carole_sandford
Photo 2424

View from Old John

When Phil & I sat down at Old John the other day, this was our view. If you zoom in, the distant buildings are those of the city of Leicester. It gives you some idea of how vast this park land is & it’s actually steeper than it looks.
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a wonderful view - "on top of the world , looking down on creation"
April 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely vista
April 10th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Great capture of this scene
April 10th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great view.
April 10th, 2023  
