Photo 2424
View from Old John
When Phil & I sat down at Old John the other day, this was our view. If you zoom in, the distant buildings are those of the city of Leicester. It gives you some idea of how vast this park land is & it’s actually steeper than it looks.
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a wonderful view - "on top of the world , looking down on creation"
April 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely vista
April 10th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Great capture of this scene
April 10th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great view.
April 10th, 2023
