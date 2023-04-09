Previous
Easter Games by carole_sandford
Photo 2423

Easter Games

What to do when the Easter egg hunt is finished? Play games & do puzzles around the dining table. We’ve all had a great day today.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Carole Sandford

Susan Wakely ace
I like that they all have their own play zone.
April 9th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
April 9th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
Nice candid
April 9th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
the scrabble looks quite intense Carole
April 9th, 2023  
JackieR ace
I like the barrier the scrabblers built!
April 9th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Very nice
April 9th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
@phil_howcroft the 12 yr old won 😜
April 9th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford of course :)
April 9th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely relaxed family shot
April 9th, 2023  
