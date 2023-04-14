Previous
Wabi Sabi Rose by carole_sandford
Photo 2428

Wabi Sabi Rose

One of last weeks flowers starting to deconstruct itself by dropping petals.
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Beautifully captured
April 14th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Like a 3D puzzle ❤️ Pretty. Been with someone you know today!
April 14th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
April 14th, 2023  
carol white ace
Beautiful
April 14th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Lovely image & no shadow, not easy to do!
April 14th, 2023  
