Photo 2428
Wabi Sabi Rose
One of last weeks flowers starting to deconstruct itself by dropping petals.
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
5
2
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3401
photos
168
followers
141
following
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
2428
2423
2424
45
2425
2426
928
2427
2428
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 7
Tags
rose
,
sabi
,
wabi
Judith Johnson
Beautifully captured
April 14th, 2023
Casablanca
Like a 3D puzzle ❤️ Pretty. Been with someone you know today!
April 14th, 2023
Susan Wakely
So lovely.
April 14th, 2023
carol white
Beautiful
April 14th, 2023
Pat Knowles
Lovely image & no shadow, not easy to do!
April 14th, 2023
