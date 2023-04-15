Previous
We bought You Some Flowers .... by carole_sandford
Photo 2429

We bought You Some Flowers ....

.... were Connors first words when he first saw me after coming back from going to the florist with Phil - bless him he couldn't wait to tell me.
Although he said" we", these are actually my Anniversary flowers from Phil for tomorrow.
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
JackieR
Is it your anniversary??!!
April 15th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~
Beautiful flowers and Congratulations on your anniversary.
April 15th, 2023  
Phil Sandford
Great POV.

I’d only told Connor we were going to the garden centre, when we left the florist he asked “are we going home now?” and when I said, “no, we’re off to the garden centre” he asked “so what was that shop, it sold flowers and they come from gardens”. Out of the mouths of babes.
April 15th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
April 15th, 2023  
Dawn
Beautiful
April 15th, 2023  
Barb
Happy anniversary!
April 15th, 2023  
