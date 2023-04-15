Sign up
Photo 2429
We bought You Some Flowers ....
.... were Connors first words when he first saw me after coming back from going to the florist with Phil - bless him he couldn't wait to tell me.
Although he said" we", these are actually my Anniversary flowers from Phil for tomorrow.
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
JackieR
ace
Is it your anniversary??!!
April 15th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful flowers and Congratulations on your anniversary.
April 15th, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
Great POV.
I’d only told Connor we were going to the garden centre, when we left the florist he asked “are we going home now?” and when I said, “no, we’re off to the garden centre” he asked “so what was that shop, it sold flowers and they come from gardens”. Out of the mouths of babes.
April 15th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 15th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
April 15th, 2023
Barb
ace
Happy anniversary!
April 15th, 2023
