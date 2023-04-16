Previous
Ruby Wedding by carole_sandford
Photo 2430

Ruby Wedding

Thought I’d share my fb post.
I think we are now at that age where the 80’s only seems like 20 years ago 😜
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details

Steve Chappell ace
Happy anniversary!
April 16th, 2023  
Fran Balsera ace
Congrats!
April 16th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Congratulations on your ruby, you lovely pair ❤️❤️🥂🍾
April 16th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Many congratulations to you both! Two lovely photos to be proud of! 🎉💐🥂
April 16th, 2023  
