Photo 2430
Ruby Wedding
Thought I’d share my fb post.
I think we are now at that age where the 80’s only seems like 20 years ago 😜
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Tags
anniversary
wedding
40th
Steve Chappell
ace
Happy anniversary!
April 16th, 2023
Fran Balsera
ace
Congrats!
April 16th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Congratulations on your ruby, you lovely pair ❤️❤️🥂🍾
April 16th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Many congratulations to you both! Two lovely photos to be proud of! 🎉💐🥂
April 16th, 2023
