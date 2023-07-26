Sign up
Previous
Photo 2531
Alstromeria
Same flowers from the weekend, but more in bloom.
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
2
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience!
3580
photos
168
followers
143
following
2524
2525
2526
2527
2528
2529
2530
2531
2527
2528
998
2529
999
2530
1000
2531
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
26th July 2023 3:43pm
Tags
flowers
,
vase
,
alstromeria
Michelle
Beautiful
July 26th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such beautiful flowers , there is a house down the road from me with beautiful bunches odf these growing in their garden!
July 26th, 2023
