So Busy by carole_sandford
Photo 2533

So Busy

Another from the bees in the Lavender. They are so quick, I'm always impressed when there is something in the frame when I look!
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great detail and beautiful color
July 28th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful shot - wish I was so successful in capturing the bees and flying insects ! My reactions are not what they once used to be !! fav
July 28th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful close up shot.
July 28th, 2023  
