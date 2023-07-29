Previous
Wheat Field by carole_sandford
Photo 2534

Wheat Field

Another from along the route of Thurs trip to the supermarket. Won’t be too long before this field is harvested I reckon.
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
694% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful fields of gold ! Whenever I see the golden wheat field - I think we are approaching Autumn! Fav
July 29th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Love your pov
July 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautifully captured!
July 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise