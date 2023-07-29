Sign up
Photo 2534
Wheat Field
Another from along the route of Thurs trip to the supermarket. Won’t be too long before this field is harvested I reckon.
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
4
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 7
Privacy
Public
country
field
wheat
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful fields of gold ! Whenever I see the golden wheat field - I think we are approaching Autumn! Fav
July 29th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Love your pov
July 29th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautifully captured!
July 29th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 29th, 2023
