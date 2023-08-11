Previous
Brayford Pool by carole_sandford
Brayford Pool

After the cinema we ate out out at one of the restaurants along the Brayford. This was the scene when we came out! I notice the “cinema absent Grandad” also uploaded a very similar shot! Oh well, it was the best one that I took!
11th August 2023

Carole Sandford

Dorothy ace
At first glance it reminds me of Starry Night!
August 11th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great view!
August 11th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
August 11th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
@illinilass I thought that too! We appear to be of the same mind!
August 11th, 2023  
