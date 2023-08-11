Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2547
Brayford Pool
After the cinema we ate out out at one of the restaurants along the Brayford. This was the scene when we came out! I notice the “cinema absent Grandad” also uploaded a very similar shot! Oh well, it was the best one that I took!
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3608
photos
168
followers
143
following
697% complete
View this month »
2540
2541
2542
2543
2544
2545
2546
2547
Latest from all albums
2544
1009
2545
1010
2546
50
2547
1011
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 7
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
pool
,
university
,
setting
,
brayford
Dorothy
ace
At first glance it reminds me of Starry Night!
August 11th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great view!
August 11th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
August 11th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
@illinilass
I thought that too! We appear to be of the same mind!
August 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close