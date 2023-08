Hydrangeas

We only have one surviving hydrangea bush left & it's a bit odd, in that there are different colour flowers on the one bush! I always thought that it depended whether your soil was acid or alkaline as to what colour flowers you got! We have blue, pink & purple all on the one bush!

This is the last upload of year 7, tomorrow commences year 8. I do think sometimes about giving up 365, but I'm still here.....