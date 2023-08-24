Previous
Lunchtime by carole_sandford
Photo 2560

Lunchtime

This cow had a calf feeding on either side of her. A lovely sight to see.
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Michelle
Such a cute face
August 24th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Great capture - mum looks non too pleased though
August 24th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
So sweet. Such a proud mum.
August 24th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
August 24th, 2023  
